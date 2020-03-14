Spain to go on lockdown to combat virus

SPAIN (AP) - Governments are responding to the coronavirus pandemic by imposing tight restrictions on travel and movement and even ordering people to stay home.
Spain is expected to be the latest country to follow Italy’s example by imposing nationwide restrictions. President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. will broaden its European travel ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland.
He also says he’s gotten tested himself, after having direct and indirect contacts with people who have tested positive for the pandemic virus. He says the results are not in yet.