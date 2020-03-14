Second Mecklenburg County resident tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second Mecklenburg County resident has tested positive for the new coronavirus, Mecklenburg County officials said Saturday.
Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said the person recently returned from the United Kingdom. The patient is quarantining at home, and their family members are also being quarantined.
“I would emphasize that at this point in time we do not have any evidence that community spread is occurring here,” Harris said, in a press release.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and CDC are being updated on the new case.
Two other local cases were confirmed earlier this week. Both were isolated at their homes, one in Mecklenburg and the other in Cabarrus County.
