Scattered rain showers, cooler temperatures for Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered, light rain showers will be possible across the WBTV viewing area on Sunday, yet it will not be a complete washout.
The latest weather models have significantly backed off on rain coverage for Sunday, so we decided to lower the “First Alert” for Sunday.
Don’t be surprised if you have a few passing rain showers throughout the day Sunday, with cooler high temperatures in the 50s.
Monday will be another cool day, with high temperatures back into the 50s, with a few isolated rain showers possible, under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
St. Patrick’s Day, on Tuesday, is looking milder, with a few rain showers and high temperatures back in the 60s.
The warming trend continues for the end of the workweek, with high temperatures back into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday.
Isolated to scattered rain showers will be possible through the workweek, with high temperatures approaching 80 degrees by Friday.
High temperatures look to return to the 60s for next weekend, with a few isolated rain showers possible on Saturday.
The spring equinox is on Thursday, March 19th at 11:49 p.m.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.