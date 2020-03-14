Rowan County and COVID-19; what residents need to know

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Coronavirus pandemic is making an impact on Rowan County, just like it is most everywhere else. While there are no confirmed cases in the county, there are still measures being taken to keep local residents safe.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools
The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss plans for the next few weeks. The announcement was made on Friday after a detailed statement was released by RSS about options should schools close to prevent the spread of the viral respiratory infection.
Rowan County Courts
An order was issued on Friday that persons who are ill or who have underlying health conditions are not required to come to court for jury duty and may have their jury duty deferred by calling 704-797-3035.
Anyone with an illness or underlying health condition is not required to appear in court as a witness, defendant, attorney, or plaintiff providing they give notice to the court by calling 704-797-3001 for civil matters, and 704-797-3015 for criminal matters.
Anyone with an underlying health issue or illness, or has traveled to a foreign country recently is strongly encouraged not to come to Courthouse for any reason.
The order remains in effect as long as the State of Emergency exists.
Rowan County Emergency Services and Health Department
“The County is prepared to manage the current situation and future developments,” stated Charles Drake with the Rowan County Health Department. Health Department and Emergency Services are conducting the following activities:
• Daily planning and coordination sessions for current and expected conditions
• Participating in weekly communications with NC Division of Public Health and CDC
• Maintaining strong coordination with healthcare partners, Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Sheriff’s Office and the Chamber of Commerce
• Distributing information in a timely and accurate manner through the County website, stakeholder conference calls, and various media platforms. Specifically, Emergency Management and the Health Department are conducting weekly telephone conferences with healthcare partners (hospitals, licensed healthcare facilities, and healthcare providers). In addition, each week we will be conducting telephone conference calls with community leaders.
Rowan County Health Department is strongly urging the community to follow these recommendations:
• Cancel or modify gatherings of 100 or more people excluding schools
• To prevent exposing others, call ahead and give a history before going to your healthcare provider, urgent care, or emergency room
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time
• Practice social distancing - reduce the frequency of contact and increase physical distance between persons
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Health Department, Emergency Management and Administration announced that the County will be making the following changes effective immediately through April 14, 2020. This will be reviewed again on April 1, 2020:
• Non-essential meetings for citizens will not be held in County buildings, with the exception of the Board of Commissioners Meetings. This includes, but is not limited to, gatherings / events at the West End Plaza Event Center, Library and Parks.
• All non-essential travel for County employees outside of the County with the exception of law enforcement, emergency medical services and Rowan Transit will be restricted.
Helpful websites and resources:
• NC DHHS COVID-19 information line at 866-462-3821. Press 1 for English or to ask for a language interpreter. Spanish speakers should press 2. To submit questions online, go to www.ncpoisoncontrol.org and select “Chat.”
City of Salisbury
As part of the City of Salisbury's response to COVID-19, there will be closings and cancellations. At this time all city facilities and offices are open, but some events and meetings will not be held. Please refer to the list below, and check back for updates at salisburync.gov/closings.
EVENTS
- Job Fair at the VA (3/21/2020) - POSTPONED (New date TBD)
- Weathering the Storm Emergency and Safety Preparedness Fair (3/21/2020) - CANCELLED
- Ring in Spring (4/4/2020) - CANCELLED
- Hurley Park Spring Celebration (4/5/2020) - POSTPONED (New date TBD)
- Touch-A-Truck (4/18/2020) - POSTPONED (New date TBD)
- Ministers of Comedy Fundraiser (4/23/2020) - CANCELLED
MEETINGS
- Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial Task Force Meeting (03/17/2020) - CANCELLED
- Presentations to City Council from Boards and Commissions (3/19/2020) - CANCELLED
- City Presentation Boards and Commissions Reception (3/19/2020) - POSTPONED (New date TBD)
- Human Relations Council Meeting (3/26/2020) - CANCELLED
- Salisbury Youth Council Meetings and Activities (March) - CANCELLED
- Fair Housing Committee Meetings (4/13/2020) - CANCELLED
ACTIVITIES
- Salisbury Parks and Recreation Youth Basketball Program (Spring Season) - CANCELLED
- Open Gym (all facilities) - CANCELLED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
- Indoor Pickleball - CANCELLED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
As a precautionary measure, the College will extend spring break for all curriculum students through March 22, 2020. The majority of face-to-face classes will be transitioned to online course delivery beginning on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Students who are currently enrolled in face-to-face classes will be automatically enrolled in an online course section. Mini-mester courses that were originally scheduled to begin on Monday, March 16 will now begin on Monday, March 23. Please contact your instructor directly if you have any questions.
Catawba College
Catawba College announced is cancelling classes next week, with plans to hold classes remotely or by other delivery methods from March 23-April 12.
Residential students are encouraged to return to their permanent residences, if possible, but they may remain on campus during the four-week period. Residential students are asked, if they can, to leave campus by no later than noon on Wednesday, March 18.
The College campus and offices will remain open during this time, except for student workers.
The announcement includes the following:
• Cancellation of classes next week and implementation of an Academic Continuity Plan to transition to remote or other delivery methods.
• Classes to be delivered remotely from Monday, March 23, until April 12. All students are expected to check their Catawba email on Friday, March 20, for details from their professors on their remote learning plans.
• Registration for the summer term and fall semester will proceed as scheduled, using Catlink. If students have not received advising, they should make arrangements with their advisors to meet before leaving campus.
• Plans are to resume classes on campus on April 13. However, the situation will be continually evaluated with at least a one-week notice to the College community if a change is needed.
The Dean of Students' Office is providing guidance for each individual student during the transition period. The Office of Housing and Residence Life is communicating with residential students.
Students have been asked to take belongings that they will need until at least April 12, including all materials that they need.
Livingstone College
Livingstone College announced that it was suspending classes so that students can prepare to return to their permanent residences due to the coronavirus outbreak. Remote teaching will begin on March 23.
In a letter to students from Dr. Orlando Lewis, vice president of student affairs, residential students are “encouraged to vacate on-campus housing and return to their permanent residences, no later than Wednesday, March 18.”
Rowan Public Library
All programs cancelled at all branches through April 14, 2020.
Kannapolis
Beginning Monday, March 16 – the City will postpone or cancel all activities such as programs, special events and activities until April 14.
Postponed: Open House Celebration of the Atrium Health Ballpark, Rhythm and Run 5K, Spring it On Run, and Senior Day Trips. We will announce new dates for these events as soon as possible.
Cancelled: Daddy and Daughter Dance, Open Gym, Zumba, Cheer, Self-Defense Classes, Girls Who Code, dodgeball and all youth sports such as basketball and soccer.
The March and April City Council, Planning Board and Board of Adjustment meetings will continue as planned but social distancing guidelines will be followed.
All parks are open for your general use. We encourage you to stay healthy, Loop the Loop and enjoy the parks and greenways – however all rentals of shelters, and events planned in the parks are canceled until April 14. The train and carousel in Village Park will not open until April 14.
All rental of City facilities such as the Laureate Center, Train Station and Village Park Program Room, are cancelled as of Monday, March 16. If you have rented a city facility, please contact ecox@kanapolisnc.gov to reschedule your event or activity. Deposits will be refunded upon request.
