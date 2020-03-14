North Carolina public school system receives federal waiver allowing schools to offer meals to children impacted by school closures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction announced it has received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow schools and community organizations to provide food to students impacted by school closures.
That announcement came two days before Gov. Roy Cooper ordered Saturday that public K-12 schools in North Carolina will be closed for at least two weeks beginning Monday as a result of COVID-19.
Strategies to distribute meals will be determined at the local level, the department said.
Areas where at least half of children are economically disadvantaged could see the following scenarios:
-Parents or household members can pick up meals
-Volunteers and community agencies could assist in food delivery
-Schools may choose to use school buses to distribute meals
-Police and emergency management could deliver meals
-Other options as determined by local authorities
In areas where less than half of children are economically disadvantaged, school systems will only be reimbursed for meals provided to children in households that qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.