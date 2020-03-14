North Carolina school district to close for at least 2 weeks after teacher tests positive for coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Soon after it was revealed a Wake County teacher had tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, Wake County School officials announced that schools would be closed starting Monday.
The announcement came just after news about a Fuquay-Varina Elementary School teacher testing positive, according to Wake County health officials.
Officials said schools would be closed until at least Friday, March 27. The closures include all before and after-school programs.
“The district is moving Spring Break, moving all remaining teacher workdays and using any remaining bank time,” the Saturday news release said.
Wake County school officials did not say if graduation dates would be impacted.
Officials referenced the Fuquay-Varina teacher testing positive in their announcement about schools closing.
“Our decision to close all schools has been difficult. Despite our desire to follow guidance from health officials as we collectively work to minimize the impact of this pandemic, we also want to listen and be responsive to the feedback from our families and staff. We realize that our decision to close schools presents various hardships for many of our families,” the news release said.