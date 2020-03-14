NCHSAA hopes to play the basketball state championships... EVENTUALLY

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At this point, all major sporting events around the world have been cancelled, but the NCHSAA is going with a more positive approach as they have just postponed their basketball state championships.
“It would have been easy for us yesterday to simply say we’re cancelling the basketball state championships,” said Que Tucker, commissioner of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. “But we wanted to move in the positive direction or try to stay hopeful and say that we are going to play this if we can. That’s why we used the word postponed.”
The championships were scheduled to be played Saturday at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill and Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh. If the situation with the coronavirus improves and eventually they get back to playing sports, the venue for the championships could change.
“Since the NCAA has pretty much shutdown spring sports at the collegiate level, we don’t know whether UNC and/or NC State would allow us on their campus to conduct our state basketball championships," said Tucker.
But that doesn’t mean that the championships could not be moved to a commercial arena like the Greensboro Coliseum or the Cabarrus Arena, but the NCHSAA has not reached out to any other venue as of yet to talk about such a move as there are still too many unknowns.
Talks of playing the basketball state championships go hand in hand with the resumption of spring sports which have been suspended until at least April 6th.
Sports is one of the great providers of life lessons for young student-athletes, but for seniors of spring sports, this is one tough pill to swallow.
“The biggest concern that I have heard is for seniors,” said Tucker. “Our seniors have worked hard to get to their final season of tennis, golf, softball, baseball, lacrosse, track and now they’re not able to finish out what they started three and a half years ago and I feel for them."
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.