NC health officials change testing criteria for coronavirus

(WBTV) - North Carolina health officials announced they have changed the testing criteria for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).
Mandy Cohen, with the NC Department of Health and Human Services, says they want people to be tested if they have a cough, fever and a negative flu test.
As of Saturday morning, 23 people in North Carolina tested positive for coronavirus.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced an executive order to stop mass gatherings across the state to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
He also ordered public schools from across the state to take off for two weeks, beginning Monday.
“I do think the fact that we've not had community spread in NC is a good thing,” Cohen said. “We want to slow down the spread of the infection. Social distancing, cleaning surfaces is slowing the spread. We will continue to watch the number of cases.”
Cohen said that the state is doing everything it can to make sure everyone who needs to be tested gets tested.
Cooper had previously issued a State of Emergency which will open up federal funds to help combat coronavirus.
