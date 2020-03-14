Mecklenburg County Health Department only given 3 coronavirus test kits at a time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris revealed a startling detail about the lack of testing abilities in our area on Friday. She says at this point the state is only sending this county three tests at a time.
She says so far just one person living in the county has tested positive for coronavirus. The other person who tested positive lives in Cabarrus County.
A problem health officials are facing is that they have not been able to conduct enough research.
“We have not been able to do sufficient testing to do active surveillance which is what we typically do with a communicable disease,” Harris said.
The reason stems from the fact that they need significantly more tests.
“We were sent three tests and what we were told is after you use those we’ll send you three more," she said.
Harris says that is all the state can provide right now.
“It’s what they have available to give to us. They have 100 counties and they’re sending tests across all of the counties at this point.”
Harris also says people need to stop showing up at facilities in our area without contacting their doctor beforehand.
“Please don’t just show up asking for a test or even if you feel like you may be infected without calling ahead,” she said.
There are a lot of unknowns, including when the county might get their hands on more testing capabilities.
“When we send the test kits to the state they will send us replacements,” she said.
She also says if you are 65 years old or older you should continue to limit interaction with large groups.
Novant Health in Charlotte set up triage tents outside of their emergency room to treat the potential influx of patients they will see. They will be used for screening of the virus with patients experiencing respiratory symptoms.
