Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
Virus prompts S. Carolina gov to close schools in 2 counties
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster prepared to declare a state of emergency Friday in two counties where coronavirus has been shown to have spread from person to person, and implement restrictions on visitation at nursing homes and correctional facilities. McMaster said he would also direct that schools in Kershaw and Lancaster counties be closed for two weeks. An executive order would also suspend visitation at state and local correctional institutions in all of South Carolina's 46 counties and direct state health officials to restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
CAROLINAS-TRIBAL CASINOS
US govt OKs letting S Carolina tribe build N Carolina casino
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — The South Carolina-based Catawba Indian Nation has received permission from the federal government to build a casino and resort on land over the border in North Carolina. The U.S. Interior Department approved in writing the tribe's request to use acreage near Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain. Catawba leaders say the project will create thousands of jobs and give members the same kind of prosperity the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has thanks to its two western North Carolina casinos. The Eastern Band plans to fight the decision in court, calling the casino's area its own historical territory.
BOOSTER CLUB VOLUNTEER INDICTED
Volunteer for athletic booster club is charged with fraud
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A volunteer for a South Carolina high school sports booster club is accused of using the group's debit card to pay her personal and family bills. Federal prosecutors said in an indictment this week that Karen Rice McCrary was a volunteer for the Powdersville High School Athletic Booster Club. Prosecutors say the card was to be used for concessions and other supplies for the booster club. But they say she used it to pay TitleMax of Greenville $1,700, and also paid Sprint Wireless, Charter Communications and Duke Energy bills. She's charged with wire fraud. It wasn't known Friday whether she has a lawyer who could be reached for comment on her behalf.
COAL ASH-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC senator wants to charge $140 million to take TVA coal ash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina senator has filed a bill that he says would stop the Tennessee Valley Authority from moving millions of tons of coal ash to his district. The authority announced last week that it was considering landfills in South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia and Alabama for the coal ash. The toxic material is being removed from the old Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis, Tennessee. Sen. Thomas McElveen's bill would charge $30 a ton, which would cost the TVA about $140 million. The Democrat from Sumter says rural landfills often get stuck with society's most dangerous waste without proper compensation.
GUNSHOT WOUND-CHILD
Police: Mom charged after 3-year-old shoots, wounds himself
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a mother has been arrested after her 3-year-old son shot and wounded himself when he found an unsecured gun. Destiny Wise was charged Wednesday with unlawful conduct toward a child. Columbia police say 22-year-old Wise left her son alone in a bedroom within reach of a loaded gun. Police say the toddler picked up the gun and it discharged, shooting him in the head. Police Chief William Holbrook announced the child is showing signs of improvement after having surgery. Wise's bond was set at $20,000. It's unclear whether she has an attorney.
TEACHER RALLY
South Carolina district closing for teachers to attend rally
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A school district has canceled classes for one day later this month so that teachers can attend a rally at the South Carolina Statehouse. Chester County Schools released a statement saying that many teachers had requested a personal day March 24 to attend the SC for Ed rally. Students and staff will make up the day on Monday, April 13. The State newspaper reports that no other districts have announced plans as of Tuesday to cancel classes for this year's rally. Several districts closed for a similar rally last year. SC for Ed says teachers are calling for smaller class sizes, an increase in the money the state gives districts and fewer standardized tests.