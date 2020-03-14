La. secretary of state postpones presidential primary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Friday, March, 13 that April’s Presidential Preference Primary has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Today, I have certified that a state of emergency exists, and requested that the Governor issue an executive order postponing the spring elections” Secretary Ardoin said Friday, March 13. “We have requested postponing the April 4 Presidential Preference Primary and Municipal Primary until June 20 and postponing the May 9 General election until July 25.”
The April 4 Presidential Preference Primary and Municipal Primary election will be held June 20. Early voting will be conducted June 6 through June 13 (excluding Sunday, June 7).
“The number of presumptive positive cases in our state is constantly increasing, and we want to make certain that we have maximum participation by all voters regardless of their age and health conditions,” said Gov. Edwards. “The majority of our poll workers are older Louisianans who are among the most vulnerable to this virus along with those who have chronic health conditions. It’s necessary that we take every precaution to protect the health and safety of our people, and this is a serious situation that demands serious action. This was also a recommendation made by an in agreement with Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. This is a rapidly changing situation, and we will respond appropriately to protect our citizens.”
The May 9 Municipal General election will be held July 25. Early voting will be conducted July 11 through July 18 (excluding Sunday, July 12).
Click here to read the full executive order.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.