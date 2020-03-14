Health officials announce 8 new coronavirus cases, 23 now reported in NC

Although, Cooper said Wednesday that North Carolina has not yet received all of the novel coronavirus testing supplies it needs from the CDC to continue testing in the way it wants. Cooper and the State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Tilson said the state has enough kits to test 250 people from supplies provided to North Carolina by the CDC. Cooper says they are looking at third parties to provide additional testing. For example, he says LabCorp has found an FDA approved testing that does not require the same supplies need from the CDC test.