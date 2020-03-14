Gov. Roy Cooper orders NC schools to close for at least 2 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered public K-12 schools in the state to close for at least two weeks.
His announcement in a Saturday press conference came hours after it was revealed a Wake County elementary school teacher tested positive for COVID-19, forcing schools in that district to close for at least two weeks.
This will begin Monday, and last at least through March 30. School buildings will be open as a teacher workday Monday to allow staff and students to retrieve personal items and resources.
“Our lives have been turned upside down by this pandemic,” Cooper said. “But we will get through this.”
“Hindsight is 20/20. I don’t want any regrets in our rear view mirror when this pandemic stops.”
Cooper also issued an executive order banning mass gatherings of more than 100 people.
At least 23 people across the state have tested positive for coronavirus.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Friday it had planned to begin spring break early this Thursday.
