Gov. Cooper issues executive order to stop mass gatherings in NC

(WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order to halt mass gatherings in North Carolina for an indefinite period of time to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).
Cooper identifies a mass gathering of 100 or more people.
Of note, the ACC and NCAA Basketball Tournaments that were to be held in Greensboro were canceled, along with hundreds of concerts, shows and live performances.
Cooper ordered that all public schools K-12 in North Carolina to be off for two weeks. All after-school activities have also been called off.
“We issued this as guidance on Thursday, however, despite this guidance, several venues continued their events, so today’s order makes it mandatory,” Cooper said at Saturday’s press conference.
As of Saturday morning, North Carolina has 23 positive coronavirus results in 12 counties.
“As you know we are all changing our ways of life to help contain and limit disease from this pandemic,” Cooper said. “Now we need to ask you to change even more.”
Cooper said that efforts to combat coronavirus will be challenging, but he assures the measures in place will help people get through this.
The governor had previously issued a State of Emergency.
“We are working on efforts to deal with these challenges, from changes to unemployment insurance to special funding from the state and federal government to help get us through this,” Cooper said.
Check back for more on this developing story.
