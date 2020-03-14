Getting cooler... showers possible Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been a warm few days! It may be a while before we see the 70s again though. Today’s high will be in the low to mid 60s with mainly cloudy skies. Rain chances remain low though – only around 20 percent
Sunday has been declared a First Alert. Part of the reason is because of the chance for showers. The other part is because of how different it will feel, compared to the end of last week. Highs will only top out in the mid 50s.
Monday will be another cool day when we don’t make it past the mid 50s, but it will be mainly dry. By Tuesday, we will reach the low 60s again and we will stay there through Thursday. Friday’s high will take us back to the mid 70s. Rain chances will be scattered through the week but none of them look to be a wash out for now. There’s a 30 percent chance on Tuesday and a 40 percent chance on Thursday.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
