Getting cooler... showers possible Sunday

Monday will be another cool day when we don’t make it past the mid 50s, but it will be mainly dry. By Tuesday, we will reach the low 60s again and we will stay there through Thursday. Friday’s high will take us back to the mid 70s. Rain chances will be scattered through the week but none of them look to be a wash out for now. There’s a 30 percent chance on Tuesday and a 40 percent chance on Thursday.