CLT Airport impacted as travel restrictions go into effect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The face of aviation will change for a while after President Trump said his administration is stopping people coming into the United States from Europe, in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
It has left some passengers scrambling and scrapping calendars everywhere.
At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, it’s clear just looking around how different things seem.
Passengers all Friday night long were at the airport wearing surgical masks and wearing latex gloves. A sure sign that the fear is out there.
“We have masks, bleach wipes, hand sanitizer, Lysol, everything," Whitney Sanders said.
Sanders is taking no chances with the COVID-19 bug. Being in the medical field, she knows the tools she needs to fight this battle.
“Alcohol-based sanitizer. Alcohol-based sanitizer, it could save your life," Sanders said.
At CLT Airport, with just hours before the European flight restrictions take effect, there was no shortage of people willing to put on that extra layer in the name of safety.
“I got as little OCD so I’m normally very, kinda like everything wiped down and be clean but it’s definitely caused me to pay attention more,” Joyce Carelock said.
Taquashia Lee is from New Jersey. She says she sees what the coronavirus is doing to her town.
“Back at home they closed down all schools. You can’t even get to New York City. They shut down the bridge, so it is scary,” Lee said.
With time winding down, there isn’t one outbound flight scheduled on the big board for any of the 26 countries now under virtual quarantine.
For American citizens who are passengers scrambling to get home before the deadline, the administration says not to worry, but there will be an enhanced screening process to make sure you don’t bring the virus back with you.
But some are skeptical on just how bad this outbreak is.
“How many people died last year from the regular flu worldwide? So that why I think this is a little overly played out,” Darius Whitaker said.
“If you have an alcohol-based hand sanitizer and you accidentally touch your face, you’re at a low-risk as opposed to someone who is not using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer,” Sanders said. said.
These travel restrictions are only supposed to last 30 days, but there’s no telling if they’ll be extended or not.
