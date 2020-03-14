Blumenthal Performing Arts suspends all public events in its venues

Because of past experience with weather related event disruptions, Blumenthal has a plan that allows its customer-facing operations like ticketing and communications to work from home if necessary. “We have invested in the technology and training to support work-from-home and will be implementing that for many team members. Our goal is to be available to assist customers with their needs even though performances are temporarily suspended,” said Gabbard. “Be sure to check our website for information that may help resolve questions since we anticipate call volume may be higher than normal. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we navigate through the current situation.”