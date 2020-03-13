Zion Williamson covering salaries for arena workers throughout NBA hiatus

NEW ORLEANS (WNCN) - Zion Williamson has joined his counterparts in the NBA by stepping up to provide financial relief for arena workers throughout the league’s 30-day hiatus.
The former Duke Blue Devil star announced the news via Instagram. For workers at the New Orleans Pelicans’ Smoothie King Arena, Williamson will donate $100,000 to the cause.
Read what Zion had to say via Instagram:
Williamson is just one of the latest to join the stance of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban who suggested a plan should be in place to help teams’ hourly workers.
