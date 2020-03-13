York County Sheriff’s Office institutes social distancing measures, detention visitation suspended

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - York County is continuing to monitor the progression of COVID-19 across the country and, in particular, South Carolina.
Therefore, York County Sheriff’s Office will institute “social distancing” measures for the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center Lobbies effective immediately.
In addition, in order to follow Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order, all inmate visitation and volunteer-led programs at the York County Detention Center have been suspended until further notice.
Sheriff Kevin Tolson is urging anyone who has flu-like symptoms or is “high-risk” for contracting COVID-19 to refrain from entering the Moss Justice Center and District Offices in Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Clover. Additionally, if you have traveled outside of the United States or had close contact with someone who recently traveled outside of the United States and is sick, please refrain from entering the Sheriff’s Office and District Offices.
Signage is posted at the security entrance to the Moss Justice Center as well as the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center Lobbies to remind citizens who may feel feverish, have a cough and shortness of breath to stop and call before entering the facility.
On Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Corrections suspended visitation at all correctional institutions across the state for 30 days due to coronavirus concerns.
The change comes as the department works with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control as they continue to monitor the pandemic.
“SCDC understands the value of family visits and volunteer programs, but measures must be put in place to ensure everyone’s health and safety,” the department said in a statement.
SCDC is also not allowing volunteers from Kershaw County to enter any institution. Officials with the department said work crews will also not be allowed to go out from Wateree Farm Correctional Institution. That’s located in both Kershaw and Sumter counties.
These measures will remain in place for the next 30 days.
Officials with SCDC said they are working with GTL, the department’s telephone provider, to ensure inmates have access to calls with their families during this time.
