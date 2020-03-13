71-year-old man drowns in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a 71-year-old man drowned in York County Friday afternoon.
The incident happened on Hickory Grove Road in Sharon just before 12 p.m.
According to the Robert McCullough from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, a 71-year-old man drowned in the area.
The York County dive team is on scene. The York County Sheriff’s Office is assisting SCDNR responding to the drowning.
There’s no word on what happened or what body of water this situation happened at.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
