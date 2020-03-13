Veteran CMS bus driver says district is not cleaning school buses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A veteran Charlotte Mecklenburg School bus driver is raising concerns about the cleanliness of CMS school buses amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“I feel like parents, families aren’t being given truthful, accurate, complete information,” the driver, who wishes to remain anonymous said.
The driver sent WBTV an email that was sent to CMS employees on Thursday. In the email, CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston writes, “Districtwide cleaning efforts are continuing at our schools and on our buses.”
The veteran school bus driver tells WBTV that the buses have yet to be cleaned. She says it has always been up to each bus driver to clean their own bus. She says that’s not enough during a global pandemic.
“I feel like this is a special time, lives are at risk. And even though kids are not the main people being affecting by it, they’re going into buildings with older people. They’re going home to older people.”
The bus driver has been buying her own cleaning supplies out of pocket because she says CMS has not provided drivers with any. She fears that not all drivers are taking matters into their own hands.
“I hope that CMS takes some initiative and turns this around so we can be proud of our school system.”
WBTV asked CMS officials if in fact, they had started to sanitize the school buses. A spokesperson responded saying: “The school bus cleanings are scheduled to begin next week and will occur at the conclusion of all routes.”
The spokesperson went on to say: “Currently, buses are swept out and general routine pick up clutter and trash after each shift. And summer deep cleaning.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.