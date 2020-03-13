UNCC: Some cases of self-quarantine non-compliance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte says there have been instances of non-compliance with self-quarantine guidelines. On Thursday night, the university announced that there were 100 people connected to the college that were in self-quarantine.
A WBTV Investigation has been asking questions about the UNC System’s response to novel coronavirus after WBTV received several tips about students who traveled abroad and then came back to the UNCC campus.
A university spokesperson says that of the 100 self-quarantine cases only one is currently on-campus.
But the spokesperson also noted that there have been cases of non-compliance.
“We have very few instances of non-compliance with self-quarantine guidelines but take any reports seriously and contact these individuals immediately,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.
On Wednesday the UNC System announced that most classes will go online. On the UNCC campus Friday parents were helping their kids pack up their belongings to head home since they don’t have to attend classes in-person.
“I will not be staying on-campus I will be going home to my aunt’s house,” freshman Justine Tila said.
“I think there could be a risk but as of right now there’s no known case on-campus.”
The university claimed that no students have tested positive for COVID-19 but it also hasn’t revealed how many, if any, students have been tested.
Many students only just returned to campus after spring break.
“We don’t know where everybody went for spring break and what they were exposed to,” UNCC student Ariel Hollis said.
At the Governor’s novel coronavirus task force meeting Thursday UNC System President Bill Roper said that the decision to move classes online needed to come at the state level and not be made at individual campuses.
He said he was not aware of any cases where students who were in high risk countries came back onto UNC system campuses. Roper said their decision came at the right time.
“There will be flexibility at the local level to be sure because each is different but for the big decisions, the big issues we’ll move as an integrated system,” Roper said.
While most classes move online many on-campus services will remain open including most dining halls and dormitories.
