U-Haul offering free, 30-day storage for college students forced to move due to COVID-19

(WNCN) - U-Haul is doing its part in helping those affected by COVID-19 (coronavirus).
According to a release from the company, students who are forced to move due to the virus will be able to take advantage of free Self-Store units for 30 days.
“You or someone you know may be scrambling to figure out how to quickly move or store your belongings until school resumes. We are standing here to help,” U-Haul said in a release.
In addition to the 30 days, U-Haul is offering several moving options including special rates for truck and trailer rentals.
