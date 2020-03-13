Two upcoming NASCAR races postponed as coronavirus precaution

“Charlotte Motor Speedway is closely monitoring facts and in frequent communication with public health officials. We are our currently preparing to host our regularly scheduled events and will continue consulting with officials on best practices and recommendations. Experts continue to encourage prevention, not panic, and we will ask attendees to practice good hygiene---frequent hand-washing, using hand sanitizer and covering sneezes and coughs. We will add hand-washing stations in select places, deep-clean high-traffic areas and distribute hand sanitizer at events. We will communicate any changes or schedule updates to our fans through our mobile app and social/digital means of communications.”