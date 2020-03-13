Two upcoming NASCAR races postponed as coronavirus precaution

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WBTV) - NASCAR has postponed two upcoming race events, and says they are monitoring the coronavirus situation to assess future races.
Races at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, which were scheduled for this weekend and next weekend respectively, have been postponed. NASCAR announced the postponements in a statement Friday morning, but did not say if new dates for the races have been set.
“NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend," the release states. "We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”
The news comes one day after NASCAR announced that the two upcoming races would be run with no fans.
“I think it may be something that’s necessary," said Cabarrus resident Joseph Briscoe. “With the virus spreading swiftly and fast I thin there are precautions that we should take and the more we are around and gathered and continue to be in large numbers, that can be a liability.”
The All-Star race and Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway are still several weeks away and, officials have not announced any decisions about those events.
On Thursday the speedway provided this statement about upcoming events like the Pennzoil AutoFair, set for April 2-5:
“Charlotte Motor Speedway is closely monitoring facts and in frequent communication with public health officials. We are our currently preparing to host our regularly scheduled events and will continue consulting with officials on best practices and recommendations. Experts continue to encourage prevention, not panic, and we will ask attendees to practice good hygiene---frequent hand-washing, using hand sanitizer and covering sneezes and coughs. We will add hand-washing stations in select places, deep-clean high-traffic areas and distribute hand sanitizer at events. We will communicate any changes or schedule updates to our fans through our mobile app and social/digital means of communications.”
