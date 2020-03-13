SWAT responds to reported shooting in Huntersville neighborhood, residents told to ‘shelter in place’

SWAT responds to reported shooting in Huntersville neighborhood, residents told to ‘shelter in place’
SWAT agents responded to a neighborhood in Huntersville Friday morning following a reported shooting. (Source: Taylor Simpson)
March 13, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT - Updated March 13 at 7:58 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents in a Huntersville neighborhood were told by police to “shelter in place” following a reported shooting in the area.

SWAT agents also responded to the neighborhood, which is off Es Draper Drive near S. Church Street and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

The incident unfolded around 5:30 a.m. when Medic reported responding to the area for a person with a gunshot wound.

SHELTER IN PLACE: Residents in a Huntersville neighborhood have been told to "shelter in place" following a reported shooting in the area. This is off Es Draper Drive, not far from Statesville Road and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. SWAT also responded to the scene: https://bit.ly/2Wbspry

Posted by WBTV News on Friday, March 13, 2020

Neighbors near the house say they were told to evacuate their homes. A short time later, Huntersville police tweeted and asked everyone to avoid the area for on-going police activity.

We’re working to gather more information.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.