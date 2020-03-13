SWAT responds to reported shooting in Huntersville neighborhood, residents told to ‘shelter in place’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents in a Huntersville neighborhood were told by police to “shelter in place” following a reported shooting in the area.
SWAT agents also responded to the neighborhood, which is off Es Draper Drive near S. Church Street and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.
The incident unfolded around 5:30 a.m. when Medic reported responding to the area for a person with a gunshot wound.
Neighbors near the house say they were told to evacuate their homes. A short time later, Huntersville police tweeted and asked everyone to avoid the area for on-going police activity.
We’re working to gather more information.
