Stanly County students support St. Jude Dream Home with donations and messages of hope

STANLY COUNTY, NC (WBTV) – More progress is being made on this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Campaign, thanks in part to the students and staff at Stanfield Elementary School in Stanly County.
The Waxhaw home, which will be given away this summer, is currently under construction. For the last two weeks students at the school have been asking for donations to sponsor the two-by-fours that will frame the walls of the St. Jude Dream Home.
On Friday, the students signed the two by fours with sweet messages of hope and colorful drawings.
Brooke Eudy, the treasurer of the elementary school’s parent teacher organization, says the idea came from a visit to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. Eudy and her husband have donated cabinets from their company Eudy’s Cabinets to the St. Jude Dream Home campaign for years.
After hearing about the two-by-four project from another fundraising team in action in Tennessee, Eudy knew she wanted to bring it to her school.
“Being on PTO I said, ‘I can get these kids involved,’ and we just thought it was a good idea,” says Eudy. “They are so excited as you can tell, and we’re so excited we can raise the money.”
The students raised $4,000 for the project and got to present a big check to St. Jude today. Jeff Newton of Newton Custom Homes and Realty, Inc. leads our Dream Home build each year.
He says although the money is important for the materials, what’s even more touching is how the students are lending a helping hand.
“Seeing these kids helping kids, it doesn’t get any better than this,” says Newton. “Spreading awareness, teaching kids at a young age to help others—that’s as good as it gets.”
Tickets for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be available for reserve this July.
