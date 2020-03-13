SC For Ed postpones ‘All Out’ rally due to coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SC For Ed is now postponing their rally scheduled for March 24.
A representative for the group met with officials from the Center for Disease Control and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to discuss holding the rally. After meeting with the officials, the decision was made to postpone the rally due to coronavirus concerns.
“The decision was not made lightly, as we are very proud of the advocacy efforts South Carolina teachers have demonstrated over the last several months,” SC For Ed said in a statement. “While we are committed to advocacy on behalf of our profession, the number one concern is the health and well-being of the students we teach.”
Last year’s rally held in May drew an estimated 10,000 people to the South Carolina State House to advocate for education reform in South Carolina.
SC For Ed hopes to announce a rescheduled date for the rally once the public threat passes.
