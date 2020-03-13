Meck. Co. ‘needs significantly more’ coronavirus tests, health officials say

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Public health officials said Mecklenburg County needs more coronavirus tests and asked for the community’s help Friday while dealing with the ongoing pandemic.
Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris asked those who feel like they may have COVID-19 not to rush to the Emergency Room or a healthcare facility, but to call ahead first or consult their doctor. She said doctors are having to prioritize who gets tested and who does not.
“One of the issues that we’re continuing to deal with is individuals showing up at the emergency department, at the health department, at urgent cares and at doctors’ offices asking for a test,” Harris said.
“We have limited capacity still when it comes to the tests available. We are making sure that we are focusing on individuals who have risk factors. That has to do with their physical health as well as any exposure they may have had," Harris explained, "So we have not been able to test people who are coming in, who are concerned but do not have any symptoms at all.”
Harris said the county only receives three tests at a time from the state, and that Mecklenburg County “needs significantly more.”
“It usually only takes a day or two. It’s not a significant amount of time,” Harris said. “Ideally, in a community this size… we’d like to test enough to be able to understand what the situation is in the community."
Harris also urged citizens to limit their involvement with large groups. Starting on Friday, health officials are recommending all gatherings or events that will include more than 100 people, such as conferences, sporting events, concerts and worship services, be postponed or canceled.
On Thursday, officials also confirmed that two people tested positive for coronavirus in Mecklenburg County. At least one of the two people who tested positive is from Mecklenburg County, health officials say. The second person was tested in Mecklenburg County, but lives in Cabarrus County, officials confirmed Friday.
The two are currently in isolation at home and an investigation is underway on the cases.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 15 people in North Carolina who had tested positive for the virus, according to the NCDHHS website.
Gov. Roy Cooper was in Charlotte on Wednesday to provide an update on coronavirus in North Carolina after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.
“All of our lives are going to change in some way in response to this virus,” Cooper said.
The Centers for Disease Control announced they were awarding North Carolina $13,820,515 in support of the COVID-19 response.
Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, North Carolinians should take the same measures that health care providers recommend to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses, including washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, staying home if you are sick and covering coughs and sneezes with your elbow.
Any returning traveler, both internationally and domestic, should do self-monitoring, state officials say. Those that experience any fever or lower-respiratory symptoms are asked to contact their medical provider.
“We advocate that you either call your physician or call the health line that we have set,” county officials say.
North Carolinians with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call the COVID-19 phone line toll-free at 866-462-3821. This helpline is staffed by the North Carolina Poison Control 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
