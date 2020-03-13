Novant Health sets up triage tents outside hospitals to prepare for possible patient influx

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In preparation of a potential influx of patients related to COVID-19, Novant Health is taking several proactive steps to make sure those patients are taken care of and to help control the spread of the virus.
One of those measures was to set up triage tents outside the emergency departments of their three largest hospitals. The tents, according to a Novant Health spokesperson, “will be used to screen patients with respiratory and other viral symptoms, including fever, shortness of breath and a sore throat."
Officials say those patients will then be sent to the most appropriate care venue.
“Again, this is to help manage capacity in our emergency departments, ensuring we are both able to respond to those who potentially need to be screened for COVID-19 and serve all patients who need emergent care at our acute facilities,” the spokesperson said. “The community should know we are prepared to care for patients who show symptoms of COVID-19. We are also prepared to keep our team members, physicians, clinical care teams, and volunteers safe.”
Novant Health has also announced they are setting up a 24-hour hotline and additional screening centers.
According to a press release, the 24/7 Care Connections hotline, 1-877-499-1697, “is designed for patients without a primary care physician who are experiencing symptoms and have questions about how best to seek care. All community members are encouraged to call their health care provider, first, before driving to clinics in order to help curb the spread of possible infection.”
The additional screening stations, set up in the Charlotte and Winston-Salem areas, will operate Mon.-Fri. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials say all Novant Health-GoHeath Urgent Care centers are also screening.
However, those who are not showing symptoms will not be tested.
“They should not visit a screening center as they do not meet the criteria for screening or testing,” Novant Health stated. “Visiting a screening center unnecessarily will only further one’s risk of exposure and put a strain on resources for those who need it most.”
One Charlotte area screening center which opened Friday at 1 p.m. is located at 3330 Siskey Parkway in Matthews.
The second center, which is scheduled to open on Wednesday, March 18, will be located at 16525 Holly Crest Lane, Suite 120, in Huntersville.
Novant will also have a “virtual visit” option for patients who have medical questions but do not want to leave their home. For more information on that, click here.
For more information about Novant Health’s coronavirus response, click here. For general information about the virus and recommended practices, you can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website here.
