No confirmed coronavirus cases at UNC Charlotte, more than 100 people elect to self-quarantine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – University officials say there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) at UNC Charlotte, but the school has slightly over 100 people who have elected to self-quarantine.
UNC Charlotte emphasizes that this does not mean these individuals have COVID-19. Officials continue to encourage anyone who isn’t feeling well or is exhibiting symptoms to avoid campus and contact their health care provider.
All schools within the UNC System, including UNC Charlotte and Appalachian State University, will end in-person classes and transition to alternative course delivery by March 20 due to the coronavirus) outbreak.
“Our goal is to return to in-person instruction as soon as reasonably possible. Each institution will communicate the specific details to its students and faculty,” the system said in a release.
The following guidance was issued to all UNC System institutions.
- All UNC System institutions will transition from in-person instruction to a system of alternative course delivery, where possible and practical, no later than March 20. Alternative course delivery will begin on March 23 and last indefinitely. Our goal is to return to in-person instruction as soon as reasonably possible. Each institution will communicate the specific details to its students and faculty.
- University leadership will determine which classes, such as those with labs, will continue to require in-person instruction and attendance.
- Outside events and gatherings of 100 or more people will be cancelled or postponed unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.
- University-sponsored in-state travel to gatherings of 100 or more people is suspended, and all travel outside the state is suspended, unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.
Officials say all UNC Charlotte institutions will remain open and operations will continue, but the university has made the following decisions regarding classes at main campus, Center City and all face-to-face distance education:
- All classes that are currently delivered online or through another remote-delivery method will continue uninterrupted.
- Any class that can be easily transitioned to remote delivery by the original date of Monday, March 16, should plan to do so.
- All in-person classes that cannot transition to remote delivery are suspended for the week of March 16-20. This includes labs, studios and performance-based classes. More information on these classes will be shared next week.
- It is the responsibility of faculty members to communicate with their students about the status of their class.
- Internships, clinical placements, and field experiences may continue at the discretion of the supervising entity.
Appalachian State is extending Spring Break until March 23. On March 23, Appalachain State will transition from in-person instruction to alternative course delivery methods. The university remains open. At Appalachian State University, professors will be in meetings all next week about how to structure and present classes online. While the dorms and the university will remain open, officials expect many students will not return from Spring Break and instead, attend the online classes from home.
