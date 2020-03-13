N.C. health officials recommend against closing schools amid coronavirus outbreak

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - The state health director and emergency management director gave an update on the latest in North Carolina’s fight against the coronavirus Friday.
Dr. Elizabeth Tilson and Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry addressed concerns at 4 p.m. in Raleigh.
More than 100 tests have been performed in the state lab as of Friday. NC DHHS reports more than a dozen cases of the virus in the state.
State leaders confirm each confirmed case so far has stemmed from contact with an known infected person or travel exposure. None of the cases have been contracted by contact with the community.
So far, DHHS has not recommended statewide school closures, but leaders advise cancelling field trips and postponing large school events. All schools within the University of North Carolina System, including UNC Charlotte and Appalachian State will end in-person classes by March 20. Online courses will begin March 23.
Dr. Elizabeth Tilson says school closures is a rapidly evolving topic, but reiterated Friday afternoon they have not changed their stance on the matter.
Preemptively closing schools comes with several consequences, childcare being a major one. Dr. Tilson says 40 percent of kids in the state get childcare from their grandparents. Closing schools could possibly put thousands of older North Carolinians at higher risk.
Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris asked those who feel like they may have COVID-19 not to rush to the Emergency Room or a healthcare facility, but to call ahead first or consult their doctor. She said doctors are having to prioritize who gets tested and who does not. Harris said the county only receives three tests at a time from the state, and that Mecklenburg County “needs significantly more.”
Officials continue to be in touch with local superintendents and the CDC for updates and additional guidance.
President Donald Trump issued a national state of emergency for the coronavirus Friday, opening up nearly $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.
State health leaders said in the press conference its too early to tell what resources will be made available to the people of North Carolina.
