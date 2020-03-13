NC courts ordered to postpone court proceedings

Amid CO-VID19 (coronavirus) concerns, North Carolina courts are taking precautions.
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley ordered that courts postpone most cases in district and superior court for at least 30 days.
The order is effective starting Monday, March 16.
While work of the courts must continue and courthouses must remain open, the courts are taking in consideration about the health and safety of the public and its employees.
“We must be proactive in taking steps to prioritize the health and safety of our fellow North Carolinians while also maintaining the integrity of our judicial system,” Beasley said. “Today’s order will allow us to drastically reduce the exposure caused by crowded sessions of court, which often bring hundreds of people at a time into our courthouses.”
Beasley said there are some exceptions.
- the proceeding will be conducted remotely;
- the proceeding is necessary to preserve the right to due process of law (e.g., a first appearance or bond hearing, the appointment of counsel for an indigent defendant, a probation hearing, a probable cause hearing, etc.);
- the proceeding is for the purpose of obtaining emergency relief (e.g., a domestic violence protection order, temporary restraining order, juvenile custody order, judicial consent to juvenile medical treatment order, civil commitment order, etc.); or
- the senior resident superior court judge, chief business court judge, or chief district court judge determines that the proceeding can be conducted under conditions that protect the health and safety of all participants.
As the courts work to postpone thousands of cases, court officials will notify parties and their attorneys of new hearing and trial dates.
Courts are also directing anyone who has likely been exposed to coronavirus to not enter the courthouse.
