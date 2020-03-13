The Masters will be postponed due to coronavirus

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – The Augusta National Golf Club has announced the postponement of all events related to the Masters due to the coronavirus.
As recently as March 4, the ANGC said they would continue on with all events related to the golf club, including the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Drive, Chip, and Putt, and the Masters itself.
“Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club.
ANGC has continued to monitor the situation with the help of local, state and federal officials.
“We recognize this decision will affect many people, including our loyal patrons,” Ridley said. “Your patience as we make every effort to communicate effectively and efficiently is appreciated, and we will share any additional information as soon as it becomes available. Updates also will be posted to our website, Masters.com.
“As COVID-19 continues to impact the lives of people everywhere, we seek your understanding of this decision and know you share our concern given these trying times. Thank you for your faithful support.”
The Masters was last outright canceled by the ANGC in 1943, 1944, and 1945 due to World War II.
“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision,” Ridley said. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date."
CBS Sports also tweeted a statement, supporting ANGC's decision.
CBS Sports on Postponement of 2020 Masters:
“We are fully supportive of Augusta National’s decision to postpone this year’s Masters Tournament. We’ll continue to work closely with our partners at Augusta National as we prioritize the health and well-being of everyone involved," the statement said.
More on this story as it develops.
