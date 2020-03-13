Man arrested for armed robbery at two Albemarle businesses

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of robbing two Albemarle businesses at gunpoint was arrested.
Police say 34-year-old Terick Mike James is charged with two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and one count of Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.
He is in jail under an $85,000 bond.
Police sat the Dollar Tree on NC 24/27 Bypass East was robbed around 8:17 p.m. on December 22. About two hours later, a nearby Papa John’s Pizza was robbed.
After an investigation, police arrested James.
