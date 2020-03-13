Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

MURPHY, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a man has been charged with murder after his son died from blunt force trauma to the head. Police in the western North Carolina town of Murphy said in a Facebook post that Morgan Jemar Kimble was arrested Wednesday. Police said Kimble was booked into jail on $1 million bond. It is unclear if Kimble has hired an attorney. Murphy is about two hours west of Asheville. Smith said police had received a 911 call about a problem with a minor child on Sunday morning. After police arrived, the child was airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta. The child was later pronounced dead.