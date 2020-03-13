Lancaster County announces cancelled events, changes amid coronavirus outbreak

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Lancaster County have cancelled all scheduled events involving the county parks and recreation department and closed all libraries through April 6.
The news comes one day after officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed they are investigating a possible case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the South Carolina county.
Doris Hush was headed into the library to return books and get more. She says she’s retired, so she needed to make sure she had enough to read for two weeks. Despite being in a high-risk age group, she says she’s not afraid.
“I’m not afraid of illness. When it’s my time it’s my time,” says Hush.
Reading isn’t the only pastime affected in Lancaster County. The events being cancelled include a large soccer jamboree scheduled for this weekend and an upcoming karate tournament. The only thing that will continue at this time is the after-school program which Lancaster County Emergency Management says parents rely on. However, officials say that could change if the school district changes its plans at any time.
Classes like Zumba and Walking Club are also cancelled for the time being. Several people on the track say they weren’t planning on going to those classes but are glad for the cancellations. Vernon Thompson, who enjoys walking on the track at Springdale Recreation Center, says he’s still going to get his exercise in.
“It’s good fresh air and plenty of social distancing,” says Thompson.
Lancaster County Emergency Management says they picked April 6 to allow for the 14-day quarantine period, plus a few extra days to monitor what’s happening and trace the source of the county’s current reported case of coronavirus.
“That give us a breathing period if other cases are going to come to the forward and if they do where they are and if also gives us the opportunity to know if there will be a cluster of cases that may show up in any given places in the county,” says Darren Player, Lancaster County Emergency County Emergency Management PIO.
“The new case is a woman from Lancaster County. A contact investigation is underway, and at this time there is no known travel outside the state or known contact with another case,” DHEC reports on their website. “Her samples tested positive at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory. The patient is currently hospitalized and isolated. DHEC is working with the healthcare facility and taking routine measures to prevent possible spread.”
Lancaster County Schools says the district was notified of the presumptive positive case in the county and that the case is not related to any school at this time.
“We are immediately suspending all field trips in state and out of state. We are asking for parents to not contact schools about trip refunds because we are working through the booking agencies and seeking refunds and other alternatives,” the district posted.
Lancaster County Schools says school athletics and athletic travel will continue as of now, but that outside school visitors and volunteers will be limited.
While the woman tested positive at DHEC’s lab, the results will need to be confirmed by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), however “DHEC treats all presumptive positives as cases of COVID-19," the report states.
Presumptive positives mean samples from the patients tested positive for coronavirus at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory, but those results are required to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It takes about 24-48 hours for the CDC to confirm the samples that they receive.
