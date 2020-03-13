Iredell-Statesville Schools extends spring break through March 20 due to coronavirus fears

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Iredell-Statesville Schools has made the decision to extend spring break for students through March 20 due to coronavirus fears.
School officials say Iredell-Statesville Schools have just completed a week of spring break, with hundreds of students and adults traveling across the country and the world.
Out of an abundance of caution, the school district will extend Spring Break for all students through March 20, 2020.
The district will hold optional teacher workdays on March 16-20. During that week, staff will prepare for a possible prolonged period of remote learning, social distancing strategies, community based meal delivery for qualified students, and further deep cleaning protocol.
Depending on travel history, officials are asking people to consider self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.
“It is the desire of district administration to keep you informed about the coronavirus. We have convened a COVID-19 Task Force to meet regularly to discuss this fluid and ever-changing situation,” a school press release said.
