S.C. governor to declare state of emergency; orders Kershaw, Lancaster county schools to close

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/WBTV) - Gov. Henry McMaster had announced he will declare a state of emergency for South Carolina amid the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The governor also said he will order all schools to close in Kershaw and Lancaster counties, where the virus is spreading from person-to-person in the community.
Schools there will remain closed for 14 days, beginning Monday, March 16, the governor announced.
McMaster will address the public live at 5 p.m. from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
Additionally, the governor’s order will direct the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to consult with the state’s Superintendent of Education and local school district leadership to provide guidance on if and when remaining school districts should decide to close schools and for what period of time.
There are 12 cases of coronavirus in the state -- eight total in Kershaw County, two in Lancaster County, one in Charleston County and one in Spartanburg County as of Friday afternoon.
McMaster also ordered the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to consult with the state’s Superintendent of Education to “provide guidance on if and when remaining school districts should decide to close schools and for what period of time.”
The governor said he will keep state government offices open during normal business hours. Visitation at state and local correctional facilities in all 46 counties shall be suspended immediately
The governor also said DHEC “shall immediately restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities with the exception of end of life situations.”
With the state of emergency declaration, price gouging laws will go into effect and a State Emergency Management Plan will be activated.
So far, 87 people have been tested for coronavirus in South Carolina, according to DHEC’s website.
Officials said previously they have the ability to test up to 100 people a day, but it’s clear far fewer people than that are getting tested.
Cases are required to be confirmed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, DHEC says they treat all presumptive positives as cases of COVID-19.
President Donald Trump is also expected to announce a national state of emergency on Friday. He will address the nation at 3 p.m. WIS will carry that on all platforms, as well.
FACTS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Additional actions to be included in the governor’s executive order:
- All state government offices shall remain open for operation during their normal business hour
- Visitation at state and local correctional facilities in all 46 counties shall be suspended immediately
- DHEC shall immediately restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities with the exception of end of life situations
- State price gouging laws shall go into effect immediately
- The State Emergency Management Plan shall be activated
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.