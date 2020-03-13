First Alert for Sunday: Weekend rain chances and cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move through the Carolinas throughout our Friday, bringing the chance for scattered rain showers.
Mostly cloudy skies continue overnight, with low temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.
Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with the chance for scattered rain showers, as high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Sunday is a First Alert Day, due to more widespread rain showers, and temperatures cooling into the lower 50s. Rainfall amounts look to range from 0.25” to 0.75”.
Isolated to widely scattered rain showers will be possible for early next week, with high temperatures back into the lower 50s on Monday, with high temperatures around 60 degrees for St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday. Milder temperatures are expected for midweek next week, with high temperatures back into the upper 60s.
The spring equinox is officially Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at 11:49 PM.
Have a safe start to your weekend!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
