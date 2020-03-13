First Alert continues for Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The delightfully mild weather we’ve experienced this week will carry us through Friday before a cold front will knock down our temperatures by 20 – 25 degrees over the weekend and bringing rain along with it. Ahead of the cold front, a warm front remains draped across the Carolinas and it is focusing occasional mostly light showers across the region.
Overnight, some heavier showers are expected to arrive in the mountains, and we can’t rule out a stray thunderstorm. This activity will roll down through the foothills overnight and arrive around Charlotte toward daybreak, but by then we expect the showers to have weakened.
The remainder of Friday should be mainly dry and very little rain is expected all the way through Saturday. Sunday however will see more rain move across the Carolinas with the heaviest concentration expected for the first half of the day. As said, the temperatures will be tumbling all weekend long too. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s, 60s on Saturday and low to mid 50s on Sunday.
That chill in the air will last into the first part of next week.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
