Dorchester Co. couple stuck in California after cruise ended early due to the coronavirus

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - They should have been back at home and back at work by now. But instead, a man and his wife from Dorchester County are stuck in California due to the Coronavirus. They may not be able to return until close to the end of the month.
Dale and Wylene Davis were excited about celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary and Wylene’s 50th birthday, both on February 25.
They flew to California on February 21 and cruised to Hawaii aboard the Grand Princess. The ship had to skip its last port of call in Mexico and head back to San Francisco because of concerns about the Coronavirus.
“So on March the fourth we were informed that there were some concerns regarding passengers with the Coronavirus,” Wylene said.“We were informed on the fifth that morning, that at 2 p.m. the entire ship would go into quarantine."
"But instead of going to San Francisco, we had to circle San Francisco and stay out to sea because of the situation. So we circled for three or four days, off the coast, because local authorities, state authorities could not make up their minds what to do with the passengers," Wylene and Dale said.
They were told it would take about three days to disembark all passengers and everyone would be given a tag designating what day they would be leaving the vessel.
"California residents would be first and they would go to Travis Air Base. California residents and anyone with any symptoms. And anybody else from any other state would either go to Texas or Georgia. So we assumed since were from Charleston, and Georgia is right next door, the smart thing to do is send us to Georgia," Dale and Wylene said.
But that didn't happen.
Instead, when they got off and were asked if they had any symptoms, the Davis’ replied they had sore throats and a cough. They were put into ambulances and taken to a hospital for testing. Their initial tests came back negative, and the next thing they knew, they were taken to a facility.
They are quarantined at Asilomar Hotel and Conference Grounds in Pacific Grove, CA.
They haven't seen their luggage since Monday, March 9, and haven't had any personal items.
They are growing frustrated.
"We're not being given information. Everything is last minute. We're at someone's mercy whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner or even drinks. You know, I asked for something other than water yesterday and the guy was a little short with me and he said we've got diet sodas. So I'm just asking them to take into consideration the human aspect of it all," Wylene said in tears.
But they have learned to make do with what they have.
"Again I will reiterate, over the last few days at night we take a shower, rinse our underwear out, let it dry and we do the same thing and start over the next day. We've been wearing the same clothes now since Monday, since Monday, yeah," Wylene and Dale, said.
They hope to get their luggage soon, and it could still be a while before they get to come back home.
“It’s just creating a certain amount of angst because, my husband and I, we’re in our 50′s. We work for a living and we are so blessed to be able to take a wonderful vacation but 15 days will now turn into 30. We received a call late last night from the CDC from Atlanta stating that we just arrived here in California and you’re quarantine is expected to end on March the 23,” Wylene said.
