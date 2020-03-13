Coronavirus and crowds: Here’s how Carowinds will handle its upcoming opening day.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (John Marks/Rock Hill Herald) - As more large public assemblies change or cancel plans due to coronavirus, one of the largest gathering places in several counties still plans to open on time.
Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, the owner of Carowinds, will stick with published schedules as the company monitors public health recommendation on COVID-19.
“Cedar Fair is taking direction from the Centers for Disease Control and following their recommendations, as well as our own processes and procedures, to prevent disease spread,” said Lisa Stryker, Carowinds spokesperson.
A letter published Thursday by Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman outlined current plans.
“Cedar Fair’s highest priority is always the safety of our guests and associates,” the letter states. “We know you continue to hear and see news reports about the coronavirus, or COVID-19, and some of its effects around the world. The Cedar Fair team is closely monitoring this evolving situation and are in regular contact with health agencies for information and guidance.”
Carowinds is set to open soon. Preview night for season passholders comes March 20.
The park opens in full the next morning at 10 a.m. and will be open Fridays through Sundays through April. The park opens daily April 3-19 when many students in various area school districts have their spring breaks. It opens four days a week for much of May, ahead of May 22 when park hours begin daily through late August.
Carolina Harbor, the large waterpark area at Carowinds, opens May 16 and runs daily beginning May 22.
“All Cedar Fair properties intend to welcome guests in accordance with our published schedules, and we continue to implement preventive measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as our own health and hygiene protocols,” reads Zimmerman’s letter. “All our parks and resorts have high standards of cleanliness, which assists with illness prevention.”
The letter outlined “rigorous sanitation standards and robust cleaning procedures” at Cedar Fair parks including accessible hand wash and hand sanitization stations, quick response to spills and frequent sanitation and wash down procedures.
“As always, we maintain close relationships with local, state, national and international public health authorities,” the letter reads. “We take their guidance when additional preventive measures are deemed necessary.”
Carowinds has an impact on York County well beyond thrill-seekers. A special revenue fund from a portion of ticket sales pays for significant road improvements in the area around the park. The Carowinds corridor annually generates the most hospitality tax money in the county, a charge on prepared food and drink in unincorporated areas that funds tourism-generating projects.
Then there’s employment. In January Carowinds announced it would hire more than 4,000 workers for the 2020 season. Carowinds held a job fair in February. The park noted adults looking to supplement income and retirees were welcome to apply along with the many teens and young adults who typically fill jobs in admissions, food and beverage, security, merchandise, games, park services, aquatics and ride operations.
Carowinds is a 400-acre park on the South Carolina and North Carolina border, near Fort Mill. It has more than 60 rides and a 26-acre waterpark.
In some areas of the country, gatherings beyond set numbers of people aren’t allowed. There have been widespread changes or cancellation to sports and event schedules. North Carolina declared a state of emergency due to coronavirus. As of Thursday afternoon, South Carolina hasn’t.
On Thursday afternoon, Visit York County released a statement after a conference call earlier in the day with Gov. Henry McMaster and state tourism officials. Visit York County was urged to operate business as usual in regards to the coronavirus, according to the release.
“While we understand the seriousness of COVID-19, we are encouraged by state partners to be careful, but not to panic,” reads the statement. “That is the same message we are sharing with our hospitality partners in the hotel, attraction, and restaurant industries.”
The same statement noted a 5.4% hotel occupancy dip in South Carolina March 1-7 compared to the same time last year, but a 4% increase in York County. York County has been “minimally impacted” thus far with event cancellations, it read.
“As a predominantly drive-to destination, we are focusing on supporting our hospitality partners by urging extra precautions for cleanliness in our destination, but spreading the message that York County is open for business,” reads the statement. “At Visit York County’s visitor center, we are following the state’s welcome centers operation plans to rigorously clean our visitor center often, but remain open.”
