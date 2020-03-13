A colder, wetter weekend is on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After four straight days with highs in the 70s, we’ll be lucky to get out of the 50s Saturday with no such luck on Sunday.
Our forecast high of 53 on Sunday is a full 25 degrees colder than the high of 78 degrees we had this past Wednesday.
On top of the big temperature swing, wetter weather is anticipated for Sunday as well which prompted us to issue the First Alert for that day to help highlight the disruptive weather and give you a chance to plan around it.
Some data is hinting at less rain, so if you’re debating your outdoor plans, we’ll continue to fine tune this forecast on Saturday.
The cool snap will give way to a warming trend again next week and we expect to be back in the 70s again by the end of next week, just in time for the first full day of Spring on Friday.

- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
