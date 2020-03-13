Churches working together to deal with COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Local churches are coming together to learn what they need to know to tackle the COVID-19. MeckMin held the meeting on Thursday at Park Road Baptist Church. It is an organization that consist of about 100 churches.
MeckMin stands for Mecklenburg Metropolitan Interfaith Network. It decided to have a meeting to discuss the concerns of the churches and to let churches know how they can help people who will deal with the impact of the disease.
“We know that in any crisis,” MeckMin Executive Director LeDayne McLeese Polaski said. “The most vulnerable suffer first - suffer most.”
Local non-profits like Loaves and Fishes and Crisis Assistance Ministry addressed the church leaders. They told them to be prepared for people who will need help during the spread of COVID-19. Workers have already been told their hours at work would be cut because events have been cancelled. The belief is churches can help the non-profits better serve those in need.
“From providing financial support,” Polaski said. “Directly to groups like Crisis Assistance that are well positioned to get it out. Churches can refer people who need their services - we know some people who’ve never had to rely on a service like that before may need to now, and so congregations are well positioned to make those resources known and connect people to them to make those referrals.”
Churches have already begun to avoid body contact and have been advised not to shake hands. Some pastors are sending messages to their members from the pulpit. The pastor of The Park Church told this to his parishioners this past Sunday.
“Wash your hands for 20 seconds,” The Park Church Director of Experience Rev. T.J. Henderson said. “Cover your mouth with your elbow or sleeve when you cough. Don’t hug each other - say I love you from a distance.”
Churches are also concerned about obtaining cleaning supplies to disinfect areas of their buildings. They are worried there will be a shortage.
“We are trying to find the wipes,” Henderson said. “We are just grabbing them wherever we go if I see them. We need to wipe down all of that. We’ve got posters posted on all of our doors. These are the things you need to do when you come into the building - reminding our congregants at every location. Posters on the door of these are the things you need to do when you come in.”
Church leaders were also told to tell their members 65 years and older and those who have pre-existing illnesses maybe they should skip church until there is a handle on the Coronavirus.
MeckMin says it will continue to meet with churches so everybody will be on the same page keeping people safe and healthy.
