Charlotte Water, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas suspending disconnections for non-payment due to coronavirus outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Water, Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas are all suspending disconnection for non-payment due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
On Thursday, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted that in response to COVID-19, Charlotte Water will not disconnect water for non-payment of any account type. Those currently disconnected will be re-connected effective immediately and until further notice,
Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas put out a joint statement in response to the virus outbreak.
“As a part of your community and a provider of essential services, we are here to support you during this uncertain time. Since many of our customers may be facing unusual financial hardship, we are suspending disconnection for nonpayment effective immediately,” part of the statement read.
The utility companies say this applies to all home and business accounts in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.
“We will continue to look for ways to support customer needs during the pandemic,” the statement concluded.
