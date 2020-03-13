Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools moves spring break due to coronavirus fears

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has voted to move spring break up to March 23-27. In addition, March 19 and March 20 will be teacher work days. The motion passed with a 7-1 vote.
This means CMS students will still go to school on the days of March 16-18. The one vote against this was board member Sean Strain, who said he believed Friday, March 13. should have been the last day before a break.
The school board believes changing spring break dates would allow district to prepare for virtual learning and other forms of instruction delivery if necessary.
CMS discussed the schedule changes due to coronavirus fears as the school district promotes cleanliness, social distancing and limiting students and staff exposure to individuals who may be affected. CMS called a special meeting Friday to talk about changing the school calendar to prepare for the worse to protect students and staff.
“We must prepare for the worst in order to protect the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff," officials said as the meeting began.
CMS had already canceled all field trips in and outside of Mecklenburg indefinitely.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has suspended interscholastic athletics beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 13, through Monday, April 6, 2020. NC men’s and women’s basketball state championships also have been postponed.
CMS says they are following similar guidelines for middle school and K-8 athletics, which will be canceled indefinitely. This means that there will be no practices or games for middle and high school athletic teams.
In addition, any school-based events happening before or after normal school hours are canceled, effective Saturday, March 14.
All CMS competitions and school-based performances are canceled, effective Saturday, March 14. All before- and after-school enrichment programs will operate on a normal schedule.
Offsite professional development for staff will be conducted using a virtual format.
The CMS Career Fair scheduled for Saturday, April 4, is canceled.
District-sponsored community meetings – including budget and facility master plan informational sessions – have been canceled indefinitely.
All Community Use of Schools (CUS) events are canceled until further notice. CMS says they will work with partners who have CUS contracts to issue credits or process refunds as quickly as possible.
Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for North Carolina amid coronavirus concerns Tuesday, a day after officials announced more positive COVID-19 cases in the state.
“Thank you for your patience during this rapidly changing environment. We will continue to monitor this situation and make decisions as they are needed, and we’ll keep you informed. Please visit our CMS website and follow us on social media for additional updates. Thank you for helping to keep our community safe and healthy,” a CMS press release read.
