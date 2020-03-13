Charity gatherings among the many canceled events in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Over the past 24 hours, several events being held in and around Charlotte have been canceled due to growing concern regarding the coronavirus. Among the long list of cancellations, are several charity events that have been scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.
WBTV spoke to organizers for two separate events set to be held at the end of March. Both the Levine Children’s Gala and the Get Your Rear in Gear 5K were set to be held March 28 in Charlotte.
The gala helps raise money for Levine Children’s Hospital, the largest children’s hospital between Atlanta and Washington D.C. The 5K helps raise funds to increase screening rates and raise awareness for colon cancer. Unfortunately, neither event will happen this year.
Candy Bing, a member of the Levine Children’s Gala committee, spoke about the decision to cancel the gala.
“We made the difficult decision, but the right decision to cancel the gala. We felt like the community comes first and we didn’t need to put anyone else I harm’s way,” said Bing.
She said that in years past, the event has helped raise millions of dollars for the hospital. Bing said this week is when the gala organizers realized they would likely have to cancel or reschedule the event due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.
“We don’t know. The medical community does not know, so to err on the side of safety is probably the right thing to do,” noted Bing.
She said a virtual gala will still be held for guests who planned on attending the real event. Bing also noted that the gala’s presenting sponsor, PNC, is still honoring its commitment to the event.
Philip Sanford, the event director for the Get Your Rear in Gear 5K, said Thursday morning is when he and his colleagues realized they would need to cancel the race.
“Early this morning we kind of put those factors together and said regardless of what the governor says this afternoon, we’re either gonna try to reschedule or end up doing what we’re doing. We’re just cancelling the event,” said Sanford.
He said the event has already raised thousands of dollars for the Colon Cancer Coalition. He also mentioned that while cancelling the event is disappointing, he knew it had to be done.
“Being too cautious might be the way to go and I think in the end it will ultimately be the way to go,” said Sanford.
He said that while the race will not happen, people can still raise money for the Colon Cancer Coalition for the next 90 days.
