Boone police looking for woman who set fire to liquor stote

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Boone are looking for a female responsible for setting fire to a liquor store Wednesday night.
Boone Police and Fire Departments say the fire was set intentionally just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Blowing Rock Road.
Police reviewed video surveillance and found that an unknown white female approached the south side of the building and ignited a fire by a stack of cardboard boxes and then left the area on foot.
Officials say there was some property damage to the building. There were no injuries reported.
Further investigation revealed that the female went to other area businesses after setting the fire and is shown on video at those locations wearing the same clothing. She is shown with an unknown white male after the fire.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.
