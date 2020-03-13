Big changes: Balmy 70s today, wet 50s Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The delightfully mild weather we’ve experienced this week will hold with one last day before a cold front will knock down our temperatures by about 20° over the weekend and bringing rain along with it.
Ahead of the cold front, a warm front remains draped across the Carolinas and it is focusing occasional - mostly light - showers across the region this morning before tapering down for the afternoon.
Gusty breezes and warm 70s dominate today. Cooler temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s are in the forecast tonight.
Lots of clouds but very little rain is expected through the day Saturday before rain chances start to ramp up Saturday night. Sunday will see more rain move across the Carolinas, with the heaviest concentration expected for the first half of the day.
As mentioned above, the temperatures will be tumbling all weekend long too. Seasonal 60s are in the forecast Saturday before dipping further into low to mid 50s on Sunday.
That chill in the air will last into the first part of next week with a little lingering rain and highs in the 50s again on Monday.
By Tuesday and Wednesday, our rain chances will back off as our temperatures trend back up close to 70°
Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
