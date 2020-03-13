Albemarle substitute arrested after threatening violence toward middle school

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A middle school substitute teacher was arrested after she was accused of threatening mass violence toward Albemarle Middle School on Thursday.
Around 11:50 a.m., 43-year-old Khadija Nina Wilkins, who was subbing, became belligerent toward students and started calling them derogatory names, according to police.
During her outburst, she threatened mass violence toward the school.
The substitute was removed from the school and an arrest warrant was issued.
Wilkins was arrested Thursday evening and charged with Felony Mass Violence on Education and Misdemeanor Disorderly Concord in a Public Building. She was taken to jail and given a $30,000 secured bond.
No school children were hurt.
